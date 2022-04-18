NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $12.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $12.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $13.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.80. 54,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,395. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $492,516,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after purchasing an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $126,053,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $122,309,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.