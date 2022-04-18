Oak Asset Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

JPM traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.66. 188,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,588,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $125.02 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

