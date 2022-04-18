Oak Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $53.83. 16,915,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,840,486. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

