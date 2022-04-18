Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 89.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $71,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

OCSL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

