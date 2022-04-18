Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSLGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 89.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $71,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

OCSL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.