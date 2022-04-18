OAX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $76,784.00 (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. OAX has a total market cap of $8.04 million and approximately $76,784.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OAX

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

