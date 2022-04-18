Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,768,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,025,629. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.