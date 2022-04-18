Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OII traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 953,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,341,000 after purchasing an additional 846,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,230,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,847,000 after acquiring an additional 118,760 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after buying an additional 964,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 107,988 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

