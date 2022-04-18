OctoFi (OCTO) Price Reaches $3.55 on Top Exchanges

OctoFi (OCTO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $3.55 or 0.00009014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $47,013.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

