Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.63.

OKTA opened at $143.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.60 and a 200-day moving average of $204.11. Okta has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 334.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after buying an additional 132,406 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $614,155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,042,000 after purchasing an additional 247,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

