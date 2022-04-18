OLO (NYSE:OLO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.40

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 1376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Several research firms recently commented on OLO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OLO by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,114 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after buying an additional 523,555 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OLO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

