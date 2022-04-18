Omni Tops One Day Trading Volume of $830.00 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Omni has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $830.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $3.32 or 0.00008150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.15 or 0.00270123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,336 coins and its circulating supply is 563,020 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

