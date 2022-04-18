Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oncorus Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company’s product candidate includes ONCR-177, which is in clinical stage. Oncorus Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncorus will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Oncorus by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.
Oncorus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncorus (ONCR)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncorus (ONCR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.