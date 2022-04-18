OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $148,474.77 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 14,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $148,474.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 533,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.34. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSW. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

