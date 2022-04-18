Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Tops $441.47 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 17th. Ontology has a market cap of $441.47 million and $24.19 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00191148 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00039865 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00023414 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.34 or 0.00384935 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

