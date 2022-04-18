OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Down 38.3% in March

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OPHC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.22. 12,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 51.77% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

