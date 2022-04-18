Origin Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $237.03 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 17th. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $237.03 million and approximately $338.48 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00034611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00111770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

