Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $96.83. 430,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,676. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $93.06 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average of $109.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

