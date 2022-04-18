Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $10.18 on Monday, hitting $300.24. 175,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,038,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $293.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $310.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.83.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

