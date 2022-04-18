Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

BATS:PTNQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.18. 22,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.12.

