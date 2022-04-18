Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.12

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 64078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

