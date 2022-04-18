Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.87

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 327550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Panasonic in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Panasonic ( OTCMKTS:PCRFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

