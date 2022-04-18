Pancake Bunny Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $134,794.14 and approximately $153,992.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000677 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00034147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00105646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

