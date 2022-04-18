Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Update

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,759,300 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 4,062,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,259,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

PTHRF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 460,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,786. Pantheon Resources has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

