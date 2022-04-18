Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Update

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,759,300 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 4,062,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,259,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
PTHRF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 460,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,786. Pantheon Resources has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pantheon Resources (PTHRF)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.