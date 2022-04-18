Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price Up 6%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.41. 5,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 558,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $951.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.54.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $204,525.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 775,478 shares of company stock valued at $11,018,581 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,996,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after buying an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $6,230,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $4,025,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.