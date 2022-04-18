Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at CIBC

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 3.33. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.60%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

