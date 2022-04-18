Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at National Bankshares

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.83.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$30.98 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$9.32 and a one year high of C$32.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$434.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 2.6099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 10,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,096,320. Also, Director James Geral Bell sold 19,231 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.82, for a total transaction of C$611,834.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$835,111.94. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,415.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

