Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $273.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.32. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.94 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.67.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

