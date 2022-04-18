PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) to report $24.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $20.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $103.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $104.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $116.05 million, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $117.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter.

PCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of PCB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. 832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $320.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $180,960.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 17,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $404,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,170 shares of company stock valued at $726,255. Company insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

