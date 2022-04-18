PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Receives $32.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:PDFS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,414. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 99,569 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

