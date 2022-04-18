Peet DeFi (PTE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $35,657.00

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Peet DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on exchanges. Peet DeFi has a total market cap of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.76 or 0.07405838 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,705.40 or 1.00293379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041619 BTC.

Peet DeFi Coin Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peet DeFi directly using US dollars.

