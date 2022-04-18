Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Down 6.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $28.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.28. Approximately 93,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,556,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.97.

In related news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 442.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

