PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.07

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 424993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

PFLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $549.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 98.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,383,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,199,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 593,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 44,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 24,493 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

