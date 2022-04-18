Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Get Petrofac alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Petrofac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.00.

Petrofac stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83.

About Petrofac (Get Rating)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petrofac (POFCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.