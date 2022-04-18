PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.24

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.24 and last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 169592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.97.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$345.45 million and a P/E ratio of 15.84.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$105.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 40,200 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$249,123.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,295,813.61. Also, Director Randolph M. Charron sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total transaction of C$32,075.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$260,851.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,962 shares of company stock worth $1,713,546.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

