Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

PPC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.50. 11,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

