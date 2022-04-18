PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the March 15th total of 354,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,063,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $150,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

