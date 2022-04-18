Piper Sandler Increases Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Price Target to $120.00

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes stock opened at $100.54 on Thursday. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.75 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.77.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.