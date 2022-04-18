PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.02). PlayAGS posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 50.11% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGS. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 60,655 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 701,705 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 994,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 122,561 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 37.2% in the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 249,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 330,884 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 3.02. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42.

PlayAGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.