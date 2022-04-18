PlayDapp Market Cap Hits $320.44 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002218 BTC on major exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $320.44 million and $9.67 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00034672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00109061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PLA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,829,427 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.