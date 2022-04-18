Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in March

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the March 15th total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBKOF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.26. 16,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

