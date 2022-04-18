Populous Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Populous coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $14.80 million and approximately $276,702.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.



Populous Profile

Populous is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

