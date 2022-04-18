PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) 24 Hour Volume Tops $261,635.00

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $261,635.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00034278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00106159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About PowerTrade Fuel

PowerTrade Fuel is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerTrade Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerTrade Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

