Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.67

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$107.67 and last traded at C$106.00, with a volume of 25203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$103.90.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -7.80.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post 2.8799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total value of C$100,376.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,369,596.16. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total value of C$222,801.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at C$715,946.65. Insiders sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104 over the last three months.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

