PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Down to $37.07

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.07, but opened at $35.16. PROCEPT BioRobotics shares last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 390 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 19.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

