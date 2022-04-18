Prologis (PLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prologis to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $162.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $170.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Prologis by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

