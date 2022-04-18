Propy Trading Up 44.9% Over Last 7 Days (PRO)

Propy (PRO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Propy has traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Propy coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00004792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Propy has a market capitalization of $143.44 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00034045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00105719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,851,416 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official website is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

