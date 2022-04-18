Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Short Interest Down 38.1% in March

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 758,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro stock remained flat at $$0.48 during trading hours on Monday. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86.

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity and heat in Russia. It generates electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and geothermal energy. The company has an installed electricity generation capacity of 38 GW.

