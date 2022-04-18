Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Public Storage worth $40,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $2.43 on Monday, hitting $410.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,336. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $264.96 and a 12 month high of $411.89. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.71.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

