Quantstamp Trading Up 2.9% This Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $46.42 million and approximately $948,746.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

