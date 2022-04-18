Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $136.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.58.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

